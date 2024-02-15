Thursday, February 15, 2024

In today's newscast:



The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory celebration yesterday was marred by a shooting. Listen to kmuw.org for updated information.

A trial is scheduled this spring for a lawsuit brought against the City of Wichita for the police department’s use of a gang list.

Kansas senators have rejected a proposal to cut funding for public broadcasters in the state.

Kansas lawmakers are considering requiring abortion patients to list and rank their reasons for getting an abortion.

Kansas lawmakers are considering establishing a memorial at the Statehouse for Father Emil Kapaun.

More Kansas schools are switching to four-day school weeks, and their students score lower on some tests.

The Kansas House approved a bill Wednesday that would increase the penalties for harming or killing police dogs.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

