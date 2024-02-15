Thursday, February 15, 2024
In today's newscast:
- The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory celebration yesterday was marred by a shooting. Listen to kmuw.org for updated information.
- A trial is scheduled this spring for a lawsuit brought against the City of Wichita for the police department’s use of a gang list.
- Kansas senators have rejected a proposal to cut funding for public broadcasters in the state.
- Kansas lawmakers are considering requiring abortion patients to list and rank their reasons for getting an abortion.
- Kansas lawmakers are considering establishing a memorial at the Statehouse for Father Emil Kapaun.
- More Kansas schools are switching to four-day school weeks, and their students score lower on some tests.
- The Kansas House approved a bill Wednesday that would increase the penalties for harming or killing police dogs.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper