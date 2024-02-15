© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published February 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
In today's newscast:

  • The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory celebration yesterday was marred by a shooting. Listen to kmuw.org for updated information.
  • A trial is scheduled this spring for a lawsuit brought against the City of Wichita for the police department’s use of a gang list.
  • Kansas senators have rejected a proposal to cut funding for public broadcasters in the state.
  • Kansas lawmakers are considering requiring abortion patients to list and rank their reasons for getting an abortion.
  • Kansas lawmakers are considering establishing a memorial at the Statehouse for Father Emil Kapaun.
  • More Kansas schools are switching to four-day school weeks, and their students score lower on some tests.
  • The Kansas House approved a bill Wednesday that would increase the penalties for harming or killing police dogs.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
