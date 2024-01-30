Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Poet Andres N. Ordorica has just published his first novel today. He spoke with KMUW's Beth Golay about his debut, How We Named the Stars.

Plus more on these stories:



A new study found nearly half of all Wichita renters were cost-burdened by housing in 2022, spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent and utilities.

Alaska Airlines and United have resumed flying Boeing’s 737 Max 9 jetliners.

A proposed refinery in southeast Kansas would be the state’s first to churn out renewable aviation fuel.

A study by the University of Kansas finds that Warriors’ Ascent, a program for veterans and first responders, shows promise in treating issues like post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

A man charged with stealing the ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” was spared prison time at his sentencing Monday.

