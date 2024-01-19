© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, January 19, 2024

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published January 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
When 23-year-old Ngoc Vuong takes his seat on the Wichita Board of Education next week, he’ll be the youngest person and the first Vietnamese-American to serve on the board. Vuong talked with education reporter Suzanne Perez about his new role, and how he’s getting ready.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas lawmakers approved a bill Thursday that would create a single state income tax rate for income above $6,000.
  • Baristas at the Central and Tyler Starbucks have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board says it will investigate how Spirit AeroSystems manufactured and installed a door plug that blew off a commercial airliner this month.
  • Advocates for people with disabilities is calling for a less-restrictive alternative to guardianships.
  • The Kansas Turnpike has released a new toll structure as it prepares to convert to cashless tolling this year.
  • Adults in southwest Kansas are less likely to have health insurance than anywhere else in the state.
  • A new public safety program that gives police direct access to private security cameras is raising concerns for a Kansas civil rights group.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Lawrence Brooks IV, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
