Friday, January 19, 2024

When 23-year-old Ngoc Vuong takes his seat on the Wichita Board of Education next week, he’ll be the youngest person and the first Vietnamese-American to serve on the board. Vuong talked with education reporter Suzanne Perez about his new role, and how he’s getting ready.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas lawmakers approved a bill Thursday that would create a single state income tax rate for income above $6,000.

Baristas at the Central and Tyler Starbucks have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it will investigate how Spirit AeroSystems manufactured and installed a door plug that blew off a commercial airliner this month.

Advocates for people with disabilities is calling for a less-restrictive alternative to guardianships.

The Kansas Turnpike has released a new toll structure as it prepares to convert to cashless tolling this year.

Adults in southwest Kansas are less likely to have health insurance than anywhere else in the state.

A new public safety program that gives police direct access to private security cameras is raising concerns for a Kansas civil rights group.

