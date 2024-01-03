Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple’s tenure comes to a close this week. He led the city council for the past four years, including through the pandemic and its aftermath. Whipple talked with KMUW’s Kylie Cameron about his time as mayor, his loss to Lily Wu last fall, and what's next.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita’s city council passed an ordinance Tuesday to fine landlords for retaliating against tenants who complain about housing conditions.

The digital portal that provides access to Kansas court case information is back online following an October cyberattack.

The Planeview neighborhood in south central Wichita will get a new $10 million dollar community center.

The Wichita City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday amending the city's campaign finance rules.

A Kansas state Senator is proposing a bill he says would curb the appearance of conflicts of interest among state officials.

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections Work Release facility.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is considering whether to change the status of three threatened species.

Producers: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper