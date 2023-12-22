Friday, December 22, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Middle and high school band directors oversee cacophonous classrooms as they try to coax melodies from ttheir students' unruly instruments. But there's a new Wichita nonprofit that is placing professional musicians in those classrooms to provide kids with more one-on-one and small group instruction. KMUW's Celia Hack has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- The national Democratic Party is gearing up to spend big in Kansas for the 2024 election.
- A program to get people involved in the Wichita court system into inpatient treatment for substance use is expanding.
- The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies in a DUI enforcement effort beginning December 26.
- A long-running Christmas lights display in west Wichita will end this year.
- As farmers look ahead to the new year, some will look to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the economic outlook.
- Many City of Wichita facilities and attractions will be closed or have special hours during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Producers: Beth Golay and Haley Crowson
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Kate Grumke, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper