Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, December 22, 2023

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published December 22, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST
Middle and high school band directors oversee cacophonous classrooms as they try to coax melodies from ttheir students' unruly instruments. But there's a new Wichita nonprofit that is placing professional musicians in those classrooms to provide kids with more one-on-one and small group instruction. KMUW's Celia Hack has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The national Democratic Party is gearing up to spend big in Kansas for the 2024 election.
  • A program to get people involved in the Wichita court system into inpatient treatment for substance use is expanding.
  • The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies in a DUI enforcement effort beginning December 26.
  • A long-running Christmas lights display in west Wichita will end this year.
  • As farmers look ahead to the new year, some will look to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the economic outlook.
  • Many City of Wichita facilities and attractions will be closed or have special hours during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Producers: Beth Golay and Haley Crowson
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Kate Grumke, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
