Friday, December 22, 2023

Middle and high school band directors oversee cacophonous classrooms as they try to coax melodies from ttheir students' unruly instruments. But there's a new Wichita nonprofit that is placing professional musicians in those classrooms to provide kids with more one-on-one and small group instruction. KMUW's Celia Hack has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The national Democratic Party is gearing up to spend big in Kansas for the 2024 election.

A program to get people involved in the Wichita court system into inpatient treatment for substance use is expanding.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies in a DUI enforcement effort beginning December 26.

A long-running Christmas lights display in west Wichita will end this year.

As farmers look ahead to the new year, some will look to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the economic outlook.

Many City of Wichita facilities and attractions will be closed or have special hours during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

