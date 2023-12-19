© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published December 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Bryce Abood is a Wichita-based author and musician who has just published his first book, "Shamu." Abood wrote, illustrated and published the work himself, bringing to life a story sparked by a real-life incident. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Abood and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas residents have settled on a new license plate design after Governor Laura Kelly put it up for a vote.
  • A group of Mennonites will demonstrate outside of two Kansas senators' offices in Wichita today to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
  • State health data shows emergency room visits for respiratory illnesses are rising in Kansas as vaccination rates remain low.
  • Kansas scientists are working with landowners to make controlled fires safer.
  • Every January, crews from the Kansas Geological Survey and the state's Division of Water Resources fan out across western Kansas to measure water wells in the Ogallala Aquifer.
  • As farmers look ahead to the new year, some will look to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the economic outlook.
  • Wichita State University has announced that Gene and Yolanda Camarena will serve as Entrepreneurs-in-Residence for the spring semester.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Kate Grumke, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and J. Schafer
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

