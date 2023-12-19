Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Bryce Abood is a Wichita-based author and musician who has just published his first book, "Shamu." Abood wrote, illustrated and published the work himself, bringing to life a story sparked by a real-life incident. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Abood and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas residents have settled on a new license plate design after Governor Laura Kelly put it up for a vote.

A group of Mennonites will demonstrate outside of two Kansas senators' offices in Wichita today to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

State health data shows emergency room visits for respiratory illnesses are rising in Kansas as vaccination rates remain low.

Kansas scientists are working with landowners to make controlled fires safer.

Every January, crews from the Kansas Geological Survey and the state's Division of Water Resources fan out across western Kansas to measure water wells in the Ogallala Aquifer.

As farmers look ahead to the new year, some will look to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the economic outlook.

Wichita State University has announced that Gene and Yolanda Camarena will serve as Entrepreneurs-in-Residence for the spring semester.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Jedd Beaudoin, Kate Grumke, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and J. Schafer

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper