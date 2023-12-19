Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Bryce Abood is a Wichita-based author and musician who has just published his first book, "Shamu." Abood wrote, illustrated and published the work himself, bringing to life a story sparked by a real-life incident. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Abood and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas residents have settled on a new license plate design after Governor Laura Kelly put it up for a vote.
- A group of Mennonites will demonstrate outside of two Kansas senators' offices in Wichita today to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
- State health data shows emergency room visits for respiratory illnesses are rising in Kansas as vaccination rates remain low.
- Kansas scientists are working with landowners to make controlled fires safer.
- Every January, crews from the Kansas Geological Survey and the state's Division of Water Resources fan out across western Kansas to measure water wells in the Ogallala Aquifer.
- As farmers look ahead to the new year, some will look to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the economic outlook.
- Wichita State University has announced that Gene and Yolanda Camarena will serve as Entrepreneurs-in-Residence for the spring semester.
