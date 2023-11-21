Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Every November since 2013, NPR has published a list of book recommendations from NPR staff and trusted critics - and that includes interview and review coverage from KMUW's own Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez. It was formerly known as Book Concierge, but is now called Books We Love. Beth and Suzanne recently asked NPR's Andrew Limbong to give listeners an overview of the list and some of this year's titles.

Plus more on these stories:



The ACLU is asking a Kansas judge to resume allowing transgender Kansans to change the gender on their drivers’ licenses.

Senator Jerry Moran said Monday he’s hopeful for a U.S.-brokered deal between Israel and Hamas.

Sedgwick County and state officials are asking for input as they prepare to build a new mental health hospital in the area.

More than 580 thousand Kansans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Local aerospace manufacturer Perfekta will join Lockheed Martin's supply chain for space and military projects.

Sedgwick County says it plans to begin work next week to replace a bridge near Clearwater.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper