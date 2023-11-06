Monday, November 6, 2023

We often think of insects as an indestructible force - they seem like they’re everywhere. But most entomologists say insects are declining at alarming rates. One major study estimates we’re losing 2 percent in total insect biomass every year. Now, the National Academy of Sciences is preparing to embark on a study to understand insect trends across North America. Harvest Public Media contributor Teresa Homsi explains how these tiny creatures prop up life on Earth.

The court systems in Kansas and Sedgwick County continue to operate even though they've been offline for a month after a security incident.

A new federal lawsuit lays out decades of claims that the Unified Government allowed police to victimize and extort the Black community in Kansas City, Kansas.

For three days this week, Kansas universities will waive their application fees to try to get more students to apply to college.

A southeast Kansas school district is now closed on Mondays to save water, as drought continues to batter parts of Kansas.

The federal government is awarding the state $25 million dollars to conserve water in the aquifer that extends through central and western Kansas.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team opens its season tonight at Koch Arena against Lipscomb.

Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides on Election Day tomorrow on all bus routes and paratransit service.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual meeting Wednesday to discuss passenger rail opportunities in the state.

