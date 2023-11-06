Monday, November 6, 2023
We often think of insects as an indestructible force - they seem like they’re everywhere. But most entomologists say insects are declining at alarming rates. One major study estimates we’re losing 2 percent in total insect biomass every year. Now, the National Academy of Sciences is preparing to embark on a study to understand insect trends across North America. Harvest Public Media contributor Teresa Homsi explains how these tiny creatures prop up life on Earth.
Plus more on these stories:
- The court systems in Kansas and Sedgwick County continue to operate even though they've been offline for a month after a security incident.
- A new federal lawsuit lays out decades of claims that the Unified Government allowed police to victimize and extort the Black community in Kansas City, Kansas.
- For three days this week, Kansas universities will waive their application fees to try to get more students to apply to college.
- A southeast Kansas school district is now closed on Mondays to save water, as drought continues to batter parts of Kansas.
- The federal government is awarding the state $25 million dollars to conserve water in the aquifer that extends through central and western Kansas.
- The Wichita State men’s basketball team opens its season tonight at Koch Arena against Lipscomb.
- Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides on Election Day tomorrow on all bus routes and paratransit service.
- The Kansas Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual meeting Wednesday to discuss passenger rail opportunities in the state.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Teresa Homsi, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Peggy Lowe, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper