Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Bryan Washington made a name for himself with his 2020 debut novel, Memorial. It posed some deep yet unanswerable questions about how to navigate relationships with those who are closest to us. He tells KMUW’s Beth Golay that this new novel, Family Meal, looks at those questions again.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas school district leaders want lawmakers to increase funding for special education. But some legislators say the funding formula itself is the problem, not the amount of money.

Construction of a new state psychiatric hospital in South Central Kansas is on an aggressive timeline.

A group that advocates for older Kansans is asking lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana and expand the health care program Medicaid.

Evergy will share its plan to install power poles along the Redbud Path at a community meeting later this month.

Governor Laura Kelly has created a new position in her administration to advise her on water issues.

The Ulrich Museum of Art has named an interim curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.

