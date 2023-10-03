Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Frequent NPR listeners will recognize Steve Inskeep as the host of NPR's Morning Edition, a job he's held since 2004. But Inskeep is also an author, and KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Steve Inskeep about his latest book,
Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America.
Plus more on these stories:
- The president of Wichita’s largest employer has resigned.
- Kansas is one of the last states in the country that has not yet joined a federal program that expands food stamp eligibility.
- State gaming officials say gambling revenue is back to pre-COVID levels at three of the four state-owned casinos.
- The Poster Artwork Contest for the 2024 River Festival is now open.
Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Joe Blubaugh, Beth Golay, Blaise Mesa, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper