Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published October 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Frequent NPR listeners will recognize Steve Inskeep as the host of NPR's Morning Edition, a job he's held since 2004. But Inskeep is also an author, and KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Steve Inskeep about his latest book,
Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The president of Wichita’s largest employer has resigned.
  • Kansas is one of the last states in the country that has not yet joined a federal program that expands food stamp eligibility.
  • State gaming officials say gambling revenue is back to pre-COVID levels at three of the four state-owned casinos.
  • The Poster Artwork Contest for the 2024 River Festival is now open.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Joe Blubaugh, Beth Golay, Blaise Mesa, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
