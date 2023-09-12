© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published September 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Thousands of retired teachers, state employees and first responders in Kansas have never received a cost-of-living adjustment to their pension payments. That means higher inflation in recent years is eating away the value of their monthly retirement pay. There’s an effort to boost that pay.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita will begin selling some of its public housing units after receiving long-awaited approval from the federal government.
  • Art installations for Chester Lewis Park in downtown Wichita are set to be completed by Saturday.
  • A prosecutor in Oklahoma says there isn't any evidence to charge serial killer Dennis Rader in the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl.
  • Snack cake maker Hostess Brands has been purchased by the J.M. Smucker company in a deal worth nearly $6 billion dollars.
  • The American Red Cross says it needs more blood donors as demand is outweighing donation rates.
  • Children First, a nonprofit organization in Wichita, will use grant money from the state of Kansas to create a new community center.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Lu Anne Stephens
Lu Anne Stephens is KMUW's Director of Content and Assistant General Manager. She has held many positions over many years at KMUW. Lu Anne also produces KMUW’s New Settler's Radio Hour and the Hidden Kansas segment for KMUW’s weekly news program The Range.
