Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Thousands of retired teachers, state employees and first responders in Kansas have never received a cost-of-living adjustment to their pension payments. That means higher inflation in recent years is eating away the value of their monthly retirement pay. There’s an effort to boost that pay.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita will begin selling some of its public housing units after receiving long-awaited approval from the federal government.

Art installations for Chester Lewis Park in downtown Wichita are set to be completed by Saturday.

A prosecutor in Oklahoma says there isn't any evidence to charge serial killer Dennis Rader in the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl.

Snack cake maker Hostess Brands has been purchased by the J.M. Smucker company in a deal worth nearly $6 billion dollars.

The American Red Cross says it needs more blood donors as demand is outweighing donation rates.

Children First, a nonprofit organization in Wichita, will use grant money from the state of Kansas to create a new community center.

Producers: Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Dylan Lysen, Tom Shine, and Taliyah Winn

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper