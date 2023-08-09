© 2023 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, August 9, 2023

By Lu Anne Stephens
Published August 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Senior citizens who want to live in the same rural towns where they grew up face a growing problem ... how to get around. Unreliable transportation means many seniors have trouble shopping for groceries, visiting family and getting to medical care. Andrew Lopez visited southwest Kansas to learn more about the problem ... and at least one possible solution.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A proposed ordinance by the city of Wichita to regulate games of skill within city limits will be reconsidered by the city council this fall.
  • Richard Linton, the president of Kansas State University, has been diagnosed with throat and tongue cancer.
  • Spirit AeroSystems says it’s entered into an agreement with a facility in Tennessee to research and develop advanced materials.
  • It could cost Kansas between $29 million and $40 million dollars to eliminate a waitlist for specialized services for disabled residents.
  • A police officer in Fairway, Kansas, has died, following a shootout Sunday at a QuikTrip in Mission. He’s the second officer in Kansas City to die in the line of duty this year.
  • The Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Dodge will receive almost $650 thousand dollars for an expansion project.
  • Wichita State University has received a $2 million dollar grant to create fertilizer alternatives that could reduce farming’s impact on climate change.

Andrew Lopez is a reporter with the Investigative Reporting Program at the University of California-Berkeley, Graduate School of Journalism. He reported this story with a grant from The Scan Foundation. Andrew previously worked as a Korva Coleman Diversity in Journalism intern at KMUW.

    Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay
    Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
    Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp,
    Celisa Calacal, Kylie Cameron, Andrew Lopez, Blaise Mesa, and Tom Shine
    Theme Music: Torin Andersen
    Digital Editors: Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

