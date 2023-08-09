Tuesday, August 9, 2023

Senior citizens who want to live in the same rural towns where they grew up face a growing problem ... how to get around. Unreliable transportation means many seniors have trouble shopping for groceries, visiting family and getting to medical care. Andrew Lopez visited southwest Kansas to learn more about the problem ... and at least one possible solution.

A proposed ordinance by the city of Wichita to regulate games of skill within city limits will be reconsidered by the city council this fall.

Richard Linton, the president of Kansas State University, has been diagnosed with throat and tongue cancer.

Spirit AeroSystems says it’s entered into an agreement with a facility in Tennessee to research and develop advanced materials.

It could cost Kansas between $29 million and $40 million dollars to eliminate a waitlist for specialized services for disabled residents.

A police officer in Fairway, Kansas, has died, following a shootout Sunday at a QuikTrip in Mission. He’s the second officer in Kansas City to die in the line of duty this year.

The Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Dodge will receive almost $650 thousand dollars for an expansion project.

Wichita State University has received a $2 million dollar grant to create fertilizer alternatives that could reduce farming’s impact on climate change.

