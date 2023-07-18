Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Backyard beekeeping is growing in popularity and running into regulatory problems. A Kansas woman is now suing her city for the right to produce honey in her yard that she would sell. Kansas News Service reporters Suzanne Perez and Celia Llopis-Jepsen fill us in.

Plus more on these stories:



Exploration Place is seeking $2 million dollars from Sedgwick County as the museum plans to expand.

The City of Wichita’s Housing Department is considering applying for a grant that would expand its efforts to get homeless people into permanent housing.

Leaders of the NAACP Wichita Branch will receive a proclamation at City Hall today acknowledging the 75th Anniversary of Desegregation of the U-S armed forces. It’s part of a national effort by the civil rights organization to recognize veterans of color.

The Lawrence chapter of the National Audubon Society and some other chapters across the country are ditching their namesake - the 19th century bird painter...and slaveholder.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran has co-sponsored a bill that would allow Afghan refugees to apply for legal permanent residency.

The Wichita public library will host a local author day on August 12th.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Lu Anne Stephens

Contributors: Sarah Beauchamp, Kylie Cameron, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Suzanne Perez

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital Editors: Beth Golay, Hugo Phan and Karlee Cooper

