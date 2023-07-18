Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Backyard beekeeping is growing in popularity and running into regulatory problems. A Kansas woman is now suing her city for the right to produce honey in her yard that she would sell. Kansas News Service reporters Suzanne Perez and Celia Llopis-Jepsen fill us in.
Plus more on these stories:
- Exploration Place is seeking $2 million dollars from Sedgwick County as the museum plans to expand.
- The City of Wichita’s Housing Department is considering applying for a grant that would expand its efforts to get homeless people into permanent housing.
- Leaders of the NAACP Wichita Branch will receive a proclamation at City Hall today acknowledging the 75th Anniversary of Desegregation of the U-S armed forces. It’s part of a national effort by the civil rights organization to recognize veterans of color.
- The Lawrence chapter of the National Audubon Society and some other chapters across the country are ditching their namesake - the 19th century bird painter...and slaveholder.
- Kansas Senator Jerry Moran has co-sponsored a bill that would allow Afghan refugees to apply for legal permanent residency.
- The Wichita public library will host a local author day on August 12th.
