The Range | Friday, September 04, 2026

Raul Rangel made his first trip overseas about six years ago, while a junior at Wichita State. A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, he spoke three languages and dreamed of seeing the world, so he looked into study abroad programs.

Also, This summer’s drought has been rough on crops, including sunflowers, but there are still places where you can find those brilliant yellow fields … IF you don’t wait too long. Lu Anne Stephens recently visited a sunflower field north of Lawrence that is just ready to pop.

