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The Range

The Range | Friday, September 04, 2026

By KMUW News
Published September 4, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Raul Rangel made his first trip overseas about six years ago, while a junior at Wichita State. A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, he spoke three languages and dreamed of seeing the world, so he looked into study abroad programs.

Also, This summer’s drought has been rough on crops, including sunflowers, but there are still places where you can find those brilliant yellow fields … IF you don’t wait too long. Lu Anne Stephens recently visited a sunflower field north of Lawrence that is just ready to pop.

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KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
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