The Range | Friday, August 28, 2026

A new memoir by Wichita author Lakshmi Kambampati chronicles her journey as an immigrant, educator and traveler. In it she explores lessons about embracing change and moving forward. Beth Golay sat down with Kambampati to talk about the project and what she learned along the way.

Also, when viewing an art exhibition, you don’t often think about how the pieces were mounted on the wall. James Porter has been hanging artwork in WSU’s Ulrich Museum and throughout the community for decades. Torin Andersen caught up with Porter at the Ulrich to see a work in progress.

