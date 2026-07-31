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The Range

The Range | Friday, July 31, 2026

By KMUW News
Published July 31, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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Building or remodeling a house requires real vision … from the architects who design a space, and also from the people who plan to live there. But when homeowners are presented with plans on paper, they often just nod and smile and hope for the best. KMUW news director Suzanne Perez has more.

For more than 80 years, a sign along U.S. 50 near Dodge City has served as the midway marker for cross-country travelers making their way through Kansas. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner takes us to Kinsley, where the historic sign points the way in two directions.

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KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
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