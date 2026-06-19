The Range | Friday, June 19, 2026

During World War II, Boeing’s Wichita plant produced more than sixteen-hundred [1,600] B-29 bombers. One of those planes — now known as “Doc” — spent decades rusting in the Mojave Desert before being brought back to Wichita. Josh Wells is head of the nonprofit that supports the plane. KMUW’s Dan Dillon talked with him in advance of Doc’s busy summer air show season.

Sports bars are often packed with men and fueled by wings, beer, and athletic competition. But on Monday nights during the summer, there’s a whole new crowd gathering for a whole new kind of game. Hugo Phan brings us the story in this month’s Culture Pop.

