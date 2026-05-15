The Range | Friday, May 15, 2026

Scott Dyer discovered disc golf when he was looking for something fun to do during the pandemic. He unpacked some discs he received as a gift, and he and his family checked out a disc golf course near Maize South High School. Then they started watching videos on YouTube and exploring courses around Wichita. KMUW news director Suzanne Perez has more.

Vast amounts of movie industry history has been stored in analog formats like film and videotape. But if films are not kept in the right conditions, they can be damaged or even ruined. For this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan talks with a Wichita company that not only keeps much of Hollywood’s history in storage, but helps restore it, too.

