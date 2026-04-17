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The Range

Thursday, April 17, 2026

By KMUW News
Published April 17, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT
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During the pandemic, public schools provided free meals to every student, regardless of their family’s ability to pay. But when that federal program ended in 2022, school meal debt in Kansas skyrocketed beyond pre-pandemic levels. In the Valley Center school district, one sixth-grader is organizing an effort to pay off other students’ lunch tabs … with a goal to end meal debt there entirely. Daniel Caudill reports.

Also, if you’ve ever attended a symphony performance, you might notice a code of conduct that the audience is expected to follow. One organizer is looking to loosen these rules with relaxed events that make chamber music more accessible. Hugo Phan has more on this month’s Culture Pop.

The Range
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
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