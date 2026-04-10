The Range | April 10, 2026

A new field of study at Butler Community College is designed to help pups look polished. The college recently launched the state’s first pet-grooming certification program, which teaches students how to trim nails, fluff tails and get those poodles or terriers looking their best. KMUW news reporter Jenni Anima brings us this report.

Also, Victoria Juarez is searching for the perfect sparkly ball gown to wear at her Quinceanera. She and her mom, Rosalba, went shopping at a store in north Wichita that specializes in dresses fit for a 15-year-old girl’s birthday and coming-of-age celebration. For this month’s edition of "In the Mix," KMUW’s Carla Eckels tagged along on the shopping expedition.

