The Range | March 06, 2026

If you’re a pet owner, you can probably pinpoint the moment your dog or cat realizes they’re headed to the vet. The sad eyes, the tucked tail… maybe a hiss or a whine. A handful of Wichita veterinarians are part of an emerging movement that’s trying to change how pets feel about visiting the doctor. Meg Britton-Mehlisch has more.

Also, Harvester Arts has teamed up with the Neighboring Movement on South Broadway to offer artist studios on the cheap. The groups have secured space in a former law office south of Kellogg, where the rent is reasonable and artists can find a place to create. Torin Andersen caught up with the team to take a tour…

