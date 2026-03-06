© 2026 KMUW
The Range

The Range | March 06, 2026

By KMUW News
Published March 6, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST
If you’re a pet owner, you can probably pinpoint the moment your dog or cat realizes they’re headed to the vet. The sad eyes, the tucked tail… maybe a hiss or a whine. A handful of Wichita veterinarians are part of an emerging movement that’s trying to change how pets feel about visiting the doctor. Meg Britton-Mehlisch has more.

Also, Harvester Arts has teamed up with the Neighboring Movement on South Broadway to offer artist studios on the cheap. The groups have secured space in a former law office south of Kellogg, where the rent is reasonable and artists can find a place to create. Torin Andersen caught up with the team to take a tour…

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
