The Range | February 27, 2026

When kids need to burn off some energy, a house or apartment can feel really small. And with our unpredictable Kansas weather, backyards and playgrounds aren’t always an option. A new business in Wichita is offering an indoor place where children of all ages can play … and parents can relax. Jenni Anima spent some time there and brings us this report.

Also, in the tiny town of Williamsburg, in eastern Kansas, there’s a place that draws visitors from all over the state, from both coasts, and even other countries. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Lu Anne Stephens shares the secret of Guy and Mae’s Tavern.

