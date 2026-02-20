The Range | February 20, 2026

Micala Gingrich-Gaylord traveled to Japan two years ago and immediately noticed something different about the way that country treats its older generation. As CEO and president of Comfort Care Homes in Wichita, Gingrich-Gaylord returned home thinking Wichita could do more to welcome older citizens … In particular, people living with dementia, and their caregivers.

When you think of improv comedy, you probably envision laugh factories like Second City or "Saturday Night Live." But it turns out the comedy exercise can also have practical applications for everyday life. For this month’s edition of Culture Pop, Hugo Phan talks with some local improv players who say laughter is great medicine for anxiety.