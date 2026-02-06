© 2026 KMUW
The Range

The Range | February 06, 2026

By KMUW News
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST
"Reading Rainbow" and its celebrity host, LeVar Burton, encouraged children to read by sharing celebrated picture books. Now, after nearly 20 years off the air, the show has returned to promote literacy with a new look and … a new host. KMUW news director Suzanne Perez has more.

Also, some artists like to work clean. And some … they smudge. Amy Hermann is a smudger, and her new exhibition features some of that “blend-friendly” work. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen visited Hermann’s home studio to find out more about her creative process.

The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
