The Range

The Range | January 30, 2026

By KMUW News
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:00 AM CST
If your toddler broke a finger and had other scrapes and bruises, you would get him to a doctor right away. But what do you do if that toddler also swings from trees, runs around on all fours, and — oh, yeah — is a chimpanzee? Turns out, sometimes, you call the same doctor. KMUW news reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch has more.

Also, in some communities in western Kansas, you can still spot the influence of German immigrants who settled there. Their descendants will mark a notable anniversary this year, as Beccy Tanner explains in this month’s Hidden Kansas.

