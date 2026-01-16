The Range | January 16, 2026

A new research space at Wichita State University is helping students learn about books by demonstrating how books are actually made. The Robert L. Cattoi Book Technologies Lab opened late last year on the sixth floor of Lindquist Hall. It features a collection of bookbinding and printing tools, like wax tablets, typewriters and old-fashioned quill pens. During KMUW news director Suzanne Perez's recent visit, English professor Katie Lanning was helping a student print her name using a replica of an 18th-century printing press.

Also, nestled in the archives of the Museum of World Treasures in Wichita, there’s an early draft of a speech written by civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. The document from the 1960s is not on public display because curators worry that exposing it to light could damage it over time. For this month’s In the Mix, Carla Eckels visited the museum to get a rare look.

