The Range | January 09, 2026

What’s behind the push for a new sales tax? Wichita voters will decide in March whether to enact a 1% city sales tax for the next seven years. The revenue would be directed at public safety, housing and cultural investments. Local government reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch joins to Suzanne Perez to talk about the details.

Also, the Kansas Aviation Museum houses a bevy of planes and other flight memorabilia. But it also features murals and other works of art. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen caught up with Logan Daugherty, the museum’s curator and director of collections, to find out more about what’s considered art in the world of aviation.