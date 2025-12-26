© 2025 KMUW
The Range

The Range | December 26, 2025

By KMUW News
Published December 26, 2025 at 4:30 AM CST
Another turn of the calendar means it’s time for another Read ICT Challenge … a citywide event that encourages book-lovers to read a dozen books from a dozen different categories over the course of the next year. KMUW book queens, Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez, announce the categories for the 2026 challenge.

Also, winter is the time of year to cozy up by a fire, turn on an audiobook and maybe work on some crafts. Finding supplies to make those items, though, can sometimes be challenging. For this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan highlights a couple of craft stores working to make that easier.

The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
