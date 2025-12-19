The Range | December 19, 2025

When Congress voted to end the government shutdown this fall, it also passed a measure that will bar the sale of many consumable hemp products by next December. CBD shop owners in Kansas say the change could wipe out their industry. Daniel Caudill visited one store in Winfield that says it will close next year if nothing changes.

Also, The American Legion Arthur Gossett Post 273 will host its annual toy giveaway on Sunday, December 21. The post near 13th and Hydraulic collects and distributes toys from the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This year, fewer toys were donated but the post still plans to help more families in need than a year ago. Carla Eckels has more on this month's "In The Mix."