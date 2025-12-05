© 2025 KMUW
The Range

The Range | December 05, 2025

By KMUW News
Published December 5, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Middle schools can be emotional, volatile places. That’s why some Wichita middle schools are experimenting with a strategy that lets students settle their own disputes. Suzanne Perez explains how the Peacekeepers program is helping kids navigate tough conversations.

A mural displaying the history of Delano will adorn the interior of the city’s new public transit hub. Lindsey Kernodle is leading a team of artists at the Wichita Transit Multimodal Facility, near Equity Bank Park. Torin Andersen talked with her for this month’s Art Works.

The Range Local News
