The Range | December 05, 2025

Middle schools can be emotional, volatile places. That’s why some Wichita middle schools are experimenting with a strategy that lets students settle their own disputes. Suzanne Perez explains how the Peacekeepers program is helping kids navigate tough conversations.

A mural displaying the history of Delano will adorn the interior of the city’s new public transit hub. Lindsey Kernodle is leading a team of artists at the Wichita Transit Multimodal Facility, near Equity Bank Park. Torin Andersen talked with her for this month’s Art Works.

