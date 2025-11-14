The Range | November 14, 2025

To say Bonnie Bing is "well-known" feels like an understatement. She has championed many charitable causes, served on numerous boards, and chances are, she emceed the last event you attended. Bing also was a long-time columnist for The Wichita Eagle, and a selection of those columns make up her new book titled "Wait. Now What?", which she explained to Beth Golay.

Also, Candy Taylor is the new Director of the Mid-America All Indian Museum in Wichita. She’s excited about helping visitors learn more about Native American history and culture, as she did while exploring her family’s roots. Carla Eckels has more for this edition of In The Mix.

