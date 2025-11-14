© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Range

The Range | November 14, 2025

By KMUW News
Published November 14, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

To say Bonnie Bing is "well-known" feels like an understatement. She has championed many charitable causes, served on numerous boards, and chances are, she emceed the last event you attended. Bing also was a long-time columnist for The Wichita Eagle, and a selection of those columns make up her new book titled "Wait. Now What?", which she explained to Beth Golay.

Also, Candy Taylor is the new Director of the Mid-America All Indian Museum in Wichita. She’s excited about helping visitors learn more about Native American history and culture, as she did while exploring her family’s roots. Carla Eckels has more for this edition of In The Mix.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News