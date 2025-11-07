The Range | November 07, 2025

The holiday season is approaching, and if you’re looking for fun things to do during family get-togethers, you might consider a new card or board game. Suzanne Perez takes us to a Wichita toy store again this year/ to see what’s new for your game table.

Also, the newest exhibit at the Wichita Art Museum challenges our expectations that art is often about a brush and an easel … and a man. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen toured the museum’s new traveling exhibit with curator Tera Hedrick and director Molly McPherson.