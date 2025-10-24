© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Range

The Range | October 24, 2025

By KMUW News
Published October 24, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Members of the Sedgwick County Commission agree senior centers are worth funding. What they haven’t been able to agree on in recent years, is how to fund them. Now, officials are looking into new options for how to divvy up money for the county’s 19 senior centers. KMUW news reporter Daniel Caudill has more.

Also, October used to be firmly in the “fall” category — with an abundant tapestry of colorful elms and maples. But in south-central Kansas, summer can stubbornly hang on into early November. While we’re waiting for those brilliant autumn colors, there’s a subtle beauty to be found – if you know where to look. Lu Anne Stephens tells us about one place in this month’s Hidden Kansas.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News