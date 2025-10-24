The Range | October 24, 2025

Members of the Sedgwick County Commission agree senior centers are worth funding. What they haven’t been able to agree on in recent years, is how to fund them. Now, officials are looking into new options for how to divvy up money for the county’s 19 senior centers. KMUW news reporter Daniel Caudill has more.

Also, October used to be firmly in the “fall” category — with an abundant tapestry of colorful elms and maples. But in south-central Kansas, summer can stubbornly hang on into early November. While we’re waiting for those brilliant autumn colors, there’s a subtle beauty to be found – if you know where to look. Lu Anne Stephens tells us about one place in this month’s Hidden Kansas.