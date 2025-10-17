The Range | October 17, 2025

Voters will decide next month who will fill three of the seven seats on Wichita’s City Council. The winning candidates will help chart the city’s course for the next four years. The Range's Tom Shine is joined by KMUW’s Meg Britton-Mehlisch to talk about the shape of the races so far.

Also, our passions can sometimes take us to strange, new worlds. For one Wichita novelist, it took her to Los Angeles and into the world of television. Hugo Phan has more on this month’s Culture Pop.

