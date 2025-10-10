© 2025 KMUW
The Range

The Range | October 10, 2025

By KMUW News
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
November’s election will decide four seats on the Wichita Board of Education. And this year’s campaign is shaping up much differently than the one four years ago. To help explain that, Tom Shine is joined by KMUW education reporter Suzanne Perez.

A new documentary at next week’s Tallgrass Film Festival resonates with executive director Sierra Franklin-Morton. The film “Seeds” shines a light on Black farmers, their struggles and legacy. It’s personal for Franklin-Morton, whose family owns farms in Kansas and Oklahoma. Carla Eckels spoke with her for this month’s In the Mix.

