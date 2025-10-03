The Range | October 03, 2025

The 2025 Kansas Economic Outlook Conference was held on Thursday at Century II. Wichita State’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research prepared a detailed forecast for the year ahead. But as Center Director Bekah Selby-Leach told me, making predictions right now about the economy is difficult.

Also, a self-guided tour of an art museum can be relaxing. A tour guided by an educated docent can be revelatory. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with the docents at the Ulrich Museum of Art.