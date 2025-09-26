© 2025 KMUW
The Range

The Range | September 25, 2025

By KMUW News
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
High schools in Wichita and Maize are competing in a new sport this fall. Girls’ flag football was launched with help — and funding — from the Kansas City Chiefs. And schools are excited about the addition. Suzanne Perez watched the first games of the season and brings us more.

Also, Kansas doesn’t have an ocean or any mountains. People who aren't from here might question why nature-lovers would ever want to visit For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner travels to Council Grove to provide an answer.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
