The Range

The Range | September 05, 2025

By KMUW News
Published September 5, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Connie Bonfy became the first executive director of the Wichita Arts Council in May. She brings years of experience in arts management and education, as well as in grant writing and fundraising. Daniel Caudill spoke with Bonfy about recent arts funding challenges, the council’s role in the community, and how she ended up in the job.

Also ... what does "home" mean? It’s a question that has influenced the art of Yulla Faun Vega. Especially the periods of her life when her housing was constantly in flux. Torin Andersen talked with Vega for this month’s Art Works.

