The Range

The Range | August 29, 2025

By KMUW News
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
The last couple of decades have been tough on newspapers. Kansas has lost about 50 publications in the past 20 years. More than 60 percent of the state’s counties have one or fewer news outlets. And now another challenge: Owners of many small, family-owned newspapers are getting older, and it’s uncertain who will keep the presses running when they retire. KMUW news director Tom Shine has more.

Carry Nation launched her attack against alcohol in the early 19 hundreds from her home in Medicine Lodge. But with all the changes to state law surrounding liquor, what would the hatchet-toting temperance crusader think now? In this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner has more from Medicine Lodge.

