The Range

The Range | July 25, 2025

By KMUW News
Published July 25, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
In 2004, 9 of every 10 buildings constructed in Wichita were single-family homes. Builders cranked out more than 14 hundred that year. Now, there’s a sizable gap between the homes Wichita has and the homes it needs. KMUW news reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch brings us more.

Also, kids have played with marbles for generations. And while they may seem a bit old-fashioned compared to current games, there’s a community of collectors, artists — and kids — keeping marbles alive. In this month’s Hidden Kansas, Lu Anne Stephens tells us about a place where you can watch marbles being made.

The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
