The Range | July 04, 2025

As concertgoers battle rising ticket prices, some smaller artists also struggle to remain profitable when performing at larger venues. One Eastborough couple has spent the last two decades supporting musicians and audiences alike with a unique concert setting. KMUW Korva Coleman intern Aminah Jenkins has more.

The art of storytelling is in almost everything we touch … even the weather. Frank Waugh is a meteorologist at KAKE-TV. He and filmmaker Lester Rowe recently produced a short film called “Echoes of the Storm,” recounting the 19-55 Udall tornado in which 80 people died. Torin Andersen talked with Waugh and Rowe about digging into the archives to tell the story.