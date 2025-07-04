© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Range

The Range | July 04, 2025

By KMUW News
Published July 4, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

As concertgoers battle rising ticket prices, some smaller artists also struggle to remain profitable when performing at larger venues. One Eastborough couple has spent the last two decades supporting musicians and audiences alike with a unique concert setting. KMUW Korva Coleman intern Aminah Jenkins has more.

The art of storytelling is in almost everything we touch … even the weather. Frank Waugh is a meteorologist at KAKE-TV. He and filmmaker Lester Rowe recently produced a short film called “Echoes of the Storm,” recounting the 19-55 Udall tornado in which 80 people died. Torin Andersen talked with Waugh and Rowe about digging into the archives to tell the story.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News