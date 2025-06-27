The Range | June 27, 2025

When Amy Carey became president of Friends University in 2015, the school was deep in debt and enrollment was declining. Ten years later, the university is financially stable and undergraduate enrollment has set records each of the last four years. Carey talked with me about how Friends has turned things around, its rebranding as a Christian university and her father’s impact on her career.

Also, go anywhere in Kansas and you’re bound to see barbed wire … the prickly fencing that rips clothing, keeps livestock from wandering off and may even make for good neighbors. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner takes us to LaCrosse, the Barbed Wire Capital of the World.