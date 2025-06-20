© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Range

The Range | June 19, 2025

By KMUW News
Published June 20, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Fifteen years ago, Fletcher Powell first brought us the story of the Wichita Monrovians, an all-black baseball team in the 1920s who once played a game that’s hard to believe really happened. The 100th anniversary of that game is this Saturday, so we wanted to take the opportunity to revisit Fletcher's fascinating story on an important piece of Wichita history.

Also, for many independent game publishers, access to cheap manufacturing overseas has helped contribute to the growth of board games. But now, publishers might face fewer options and significant shipping delays because of the Trump Administration's tariffs. For this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan talks with two Wichita game developers and the challenges they’re facing.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News