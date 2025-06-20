The Range | June 19, 2025

Fifteen years ago, Fletcher Powell first brought us the story of the Wichita Monrovians, an all-black baseball team in the 1920s who once played a game that’s hard to believe really happened. The 100th anniversary of that game is this Saturday, so we wanted to take the opportunity to revisit Fletcher's fascinating story on an important piece of Wichita history.

Also, for many independent game publishers, access to cheap manufacturing overseas has helped contribute to the growth of board games. But now, publishers might face fewer options and significant shipping delays because of the Trump Administration's tariffs. For this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan talks with two Wichita game developers and the challenges they’re facing.