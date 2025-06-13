The Range | June 13, 2025

The Trump administration’s sweeping tariffs are reshaping global commerce. That includes the Kansas aviation industry, which contributes more than $7 billion annually to the state’s economy. Rose Conlon visited one Wichita business that’s working through the new challenges while also finding opportunities.

Also, if you haven’t started reading any good books this summer, the Wichita Public Library wants to change that. Its summer reading program is underway, which includes opportunities for everyone from pre-readers to adults. For this month’s In the Mix, Carla Eckels visited the Evergreen Community Center and Library for its kickoff event.