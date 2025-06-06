© 2025 KMUW
The Range

The Range | June 06, 2025

By KMUW News
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Every day in Wichita, people skip doing laundry in order to pay for food, rent or other basic needs. But there’s a nationwide initiative trying to help. Suzanne Perez spent time at a local laundromat where “Laundry Love” is improving lives through mutual respect … and a little detergent.

Also, Harvester Arts is opening a group show on Friday called “In a New Light.” Seven artists will display works, including Sam Gales, whose paintings are personal as well as political. Torin Andersen talked with Gales at her studio.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
