The Range | June 06, 2025

Every day in Wichita, people skip doing laundry in order to pay for food, rent or other basic needs. But there’s a nationwide initiative trying to help. Suzanne Perez spent time at a local laundromat where “Laundry Love” is improving lives through mutual respect … and a little detergent.

Also, Harvester Arts is opening a group show on Friday called “In a New Light.” Seven artists will display works, including Sam Gales, whose paintings are personal as well as political. Torin Andersen talked with Gales at her studio.