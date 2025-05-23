The Range | May 23, 2025

Monday is Memorial Day, when America pauses to honor and mourn members of the military who died in service to their country.

In a charming and tidy home in Basehor, Kansas, Steve Woelk will think about his friend and fellow sailor Duane Hodges, who was killed in action on January 23rd, 1968, aboard the USS Pueblo in the Sea of Japan.

And he’ll likely think about his 81 shipmates, who were taken captive that same day by North Korea. And he’ll continue to tell their story, his story, to anyone who’ll listen … to keep it from fading away.