The Range | May 16, 2025

The Wichita abortion clinic Trust Women has a new president and CEO. Kathryn Boyd most recently led Planned Parenthood of Utah. Her hiring comes a year after the clinic temporarily closed amid leadership turmoil, leading a majority of its doctors to quit in protest. Rose Conlon spoke with Boyd about how she plans to guide the organization forward… as well as her connection to the clinic’s founder, Dr. George Tiller.

Also, opinions about dating in Wichita are generally pretty low. You don’t have to look far to find a dating app horror story. But an emerging dating trend has arrived in Wichita. Hugo Phan has more on this month’s Culture Pop.