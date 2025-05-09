The Range | May 09, 2025

As more young people move away from rural Kansas, many communities are aging. That can mean increased isolation for older adults who stay. But one small town in Northwest Kansas is testing a new model for increasing the quality of life across generations. KMUW news reporter Rose Conlon brings us more from Logan, Kansas.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and it’s a time of reflection and joy for Lola McLaurian. McLaurian is a retired educator and has been a mother for nearly 60 years, with three grown children. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels talked with Lola about the rewarding experience of motherhood