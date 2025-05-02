The Range | May 02, 2025

A painting club that began here in 1950 is celebrating its 75th birthday. And while many aspects of the Wichita Women Artists have changed over the years — including the name — its role in the local arts community has not. KMUW news lab intern Mia Hennen has more.

Also, record producer Chris Schlarb was in Wichita recently to mentor audio production students at Shocker Studios. He brought along a film camera to capture special moments during his visit, which he’ll send to Midwest Film in Delano for processing. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with Schlarb about what capturing a moment is … or isn’t.