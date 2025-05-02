© 2025 KMUW
The Range

The Range | May 02, 2025

By KMUW News
Published May 2, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
A painting club that began here in 1950 is celebrating its 75th birthday. And while many aspects of the Wichita Women Artists have changed over the years — including the name — its role in the local arts community has not. KMUW news lab intern Mia Hennen has more.

Also, record producer Chris Schlarb was in Wichita recently to mentor audio production students at Shocker Studios. He brought along a film camera to capture special moments during his visit, which he’ll send to Midwest Film in Delano for processing. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen talked with Schlarb about what capturing a moment is … or isn’t.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
