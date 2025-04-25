© 2025 KMUW
The Range

The Range | April 25, 2025

By KMUW News
Published April 25, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Poetry Out Loud is a program that helps high school students explore poetry and improve their public speaking skills. On May 6, a senior from East High will travel to the national competition for a chance at winning the ultimate prize. Suzanne Perez talked with him about his passion for poetry.

Also, for many people, the American Dream has included owning a house. This month on Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner takes us to Great Bend, a place where futuristic, all-metal houses were part of that dream.

